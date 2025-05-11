Bartonville Town Update – May 2025

Hello Bartonville! As we welcome in the month of May, I hope each of you had a joyful and peaceful Easter spent with loved ones. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, I want to take a moment to recognize and celebrate all the incredible mothers, grandmothers, and mother figures in our community. Your strength, love, and dedication are truly the heart of so many families. I hope this month offers you moments of appreciation, joy, and relaxation that you deserve.

This past month, we had the pleasure of coming together on April 8 for our annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner. It was an evening dedicated to honoring the many individuals who generously give their time and talents to serve on our Town Council, boards, and committees. Their commitment to our community plays a vital role in keeping our town running smoothly. Whether helping to shape local policy, organizing community events, or offering expertise on planning and development, their efforts are felt in every corner of our town. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to each of them for their dedication and service.

At the April 15 Town Council meeting, several significant actions were taken that will impact the community’s infrastructure and leadership. One of the agenda items was the adoption of updated building codes. The council voted to transition from the 2009 building code standards to the 2021 versions, aligning the town with more modern safety, energy efficiency, and construction guidelines. This update is expected to enhance public safety and streamline future development projects.

We would also like to congratulate the Chief of Police, Kirk Riggs, who was officially appointed as the permanent Town Administrator while continuing his role as Chief of Police. Chief Riggs has been serving as Acting Town Administrator for the past 7 months, and his appointment reflects the council’s confidence in his leadership and ability to manage both public safety and administrative responsibilities.

The council also confirmed the appointment of Del Knowler as the town’s representative to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District Board for another four-year term. Mr. Knowler has held this position since 2013, contributing over a decade of service to regional water planning and resource management. His continued involvement ensures consistency and experience in representing the town’s interests in this vital area.

In response to increasing traffic and a concerning number of accidents, new traffic signals are currently being installed along FM 407 by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). These signals, which will be activated in the coming weeks, are intended to improve safety and manage the growing volume of vehicles on this busy thoroughfare. Town officials have been working with TxDOT for the past three years to get the signals installed, noting that it addresses long-standing concerns from residents and business owners about dangerous intersections and congestion in the area. These updates reflect the council’s ongoing commitment to strengthening town operations, improving public safety, and planning for long-term sustainability.

As state lawmakers continue to propose legislation that could reshape local zoning authority, several bills have emerged this session that would directly impact how towns like Bartonville manage Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). These proposed laws aim to increase housing options statewide but raise concerns about preserving local control and community character. Senate Bill 673 and House Bill 1779 are among the most significant proposals, seeking to substantially limit the authority of local governments to regulate ADUs. These bills would prohibit municipalities from banning ADUs or imposing overly-restrictive regulations. They also allow for multiple units on single-family lots and eliminate owner-occupancy requirements. SB 673 has already passed the Senate with a 27-3 vote, while HB 1779, filed on Jan. 9, has not yet moved forward to committee.

House Bill 2480 takes a slightly more moderate approach, preserving some local authority but still mandating that municipalities like Bartonville permit ADUs. While it does not allow for a complete prohibition, it grants limited flexibility in regulation. Filed on Feb. 5, HB 2480 has also not yet advanced to committee. As your mayor, I remain committed to keeping our residents informed and advocating for policies that reflect Bartonville’s unique values and priorities. I will continue to monitor these bills closely and ensure that our voice is heard at the state level.

Bartonville will celebrate their annual Spirit Day on May 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Hall. This event celebrates all the things that make Bartonville a truly special place to call home—our sense of community, shared spirit, and timeless, good old-fashioned fun. We’ve planned a day for the entire family, with live music to set the tone, delicious food trucks offering a variety of treats, and games and activities that will bring smiles to faces of all ages. For the kids, we’re excited to have a waterslide bounce house—a guaranteed hit on a warm spring day. Whether you’re new to town or a longtime resident, Spirit Day is a chance to connect, celebrate, and make lasting memories.

Development Update:

Deer Hollow (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek) – this subdivision includes 14 residential lots.

Eagle Ridge (2-acre subdivision across from Tractor Supply on FM 407) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Hudson Hills (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Trifecta Estates (2-acre subdivision off McMakin) – this subdivision includes 8 residential lots.

Do not miss any exciting news, updates, or meetings; visit the Town’s website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for updates by clicking on “NOTIFY ME.”