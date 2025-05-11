Yes, chronic lower back pain can be a thing of the past

When the topic of chronic pain comes up in conversation, it’s a safe bet most people in the room automatically think of issues involving the lower back. After all, everyone has dealt with back pain—from mild muscle sprains and strains to lingering injuries, sciatica, and more. Everyone can relate. For those whose lives have been consumed by chronic lower back pain, your friends at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas promise there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

When physical therapy, medicine and even surgery don’t offer the relief you’re looking for, Advanced Pain of Texas always seems to have a few extra solutions in its pain management toolbox.

“We are trying,” Dr. John Broadnax said. “Even those chronic pain issues that we haven’t quite found a solution for yet, we’re working hard to get them all covered. There is hope—you should never stop looking for solutions.”

One highly effective solution Dr. Broadnax and Dr. Eric Anderson want to share with the masses is a lower back pain treatment that addresses chronic pain on the front side of the spine (also known as anterior column pain). For most people, the pain they experience in their back comes from the back side of the spine (posterior). But every so often, a complex case will arise where a patient exhibits pain from the front side. In these situations, they may struggle to stand up straight or even bend forward because of pain from the vertebrae itself or the discs between them.

An increasing number of treatment options are available to address anterior column pain. One is to inject a steroid directly into the disc itself. If that results in symptom relief, great. But if not, another option is a procedure called basivertebral nerve ablation. With this procedure, Dr. Broadnax or Dr. Anderson directly treat the painful nerves, thus creating longer-lasting pain relief.

“This procedure has proven very successful, and there’s a lot of data to back it up,” Dr. Anderson said. “These patients have tried everything, and they are at their wit’s end. The best part is that it’s an outpatient procedure with minimal downtime afterward.”

Dr. Broadnax agreed, adding that, “Everyone deals with back pain. We want to help.”

