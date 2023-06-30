Drones, not fireworks, to take to Denton’s skies for holiday

The city of Denton is sponsoring its first drone shows instead of a fireworks show for its Independence Day event this year.

The drone shows will be presented by the Denton Noon Kiwanis on Monday evening at the Denton Square. Both shows will last about 10-15 minutes, according to the city, and they are scheduled for 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. to close out the city’s July Jubilee festival.

The drone shows will be visible from most areas in and around the Square.

