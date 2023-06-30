Body found in Lake Lewisville identified, husband arrested

Since a body was found in Lake Lewisville early this week, officials have identified the body as a missing Plano woman and arrested her husband.

On Saturday, the Plano Police Department was notified that Sarah Dudley, 32, was missing. Two days later, a woman’s body was found in Lake Lewisville, near the shoreline in The Colony. The deceased was been identified as Dudley, according to a Plano PD news release. The cause of death is under investigation.

On Wednesday, Sarah Dudley’s husband, 37-year-old Karlton Michael Dudley, was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse. He was booked into the Collin County Detention Center with bond set at $500,000, according to Plano PD.

Police are still investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Plano police at 972-941-2148.