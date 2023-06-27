Body found in Lake Lewisville

A body was discovered in Lake Lewisville on Monday evening, according to The Colony Police Department.

About 7:30 p.m., someone reported finding a deceased female person in the lake, near the shoreline Hidden Cove Park in The Colony. First responders arrived at the scene, and the body was transported to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy according to a news release from The Colony Police Department. The female victim’s identity has not been released, as of Monday afternoon.

The case is ongoing. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Det. James Barfield at [email protected].