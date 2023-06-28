Mitchell: Celebrating the 4th!

In the land of the free, America continues to be the shining light upon which the idea of Democracy stands.

In a time of much disagreement, one truth stands strong. We are all one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

As we celebrate Independence Day, the 247th since our Declaration of Independence was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, we should count our blessings that our forefathers had the foresight to realize the many challenges a Democracy could face and the strength of will to create a document that would stand the test of time.

In light of the troubling times today, take a moment to reflect on their words: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.—

Now consider the preamble to the U.S. Constitution: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

On September 25, 1789, the First Congress of the United States proposed 12 amendments to the Constitution, which created the Bill of Rights. Today, there are 27 Amendments – each one specifically written to ensure our Democracy continued in the same fashion it was created.

These timeless words have carried us through many challenging times in the past two and half centuries. And though we may feel divided more than ever in recent years, these salient passages once again remind us of how fortunate we are to be part of a country built on the foundation of freedoms – freedoms of speech, religion, press, assembly, and the right to petition the government.

The key elements of our Bill of Rights, U.S. Constitution, and the Declaration of Independence are that we are all one people, one nation, one entity. We have differing opinions, political influences, and experiences, but we are united as one Democracy in the United States of America.

I hope your celebration with friends and family creates new memorable moments. But as you celebrate, remember to be thankful for the freedoms we enjoy today – freedoms created 247 years ago.

NOTE: Denton County observes this federal holiday, and offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. They will reopen on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 8 a.m.

FLOWER MOUND

Independence Day Children’s Parade

July 4, 9:30 a.m.

1800 Timber Creek Road

Decorated bikes, trikes, wagons, and strollers are welcome. Free hot dogs, children’s activities, and live entertainment will follow the parade.

Stars and Stripes Splashtacular

July 4, 1 – 5 p.m.

1200 Gerault Road

Community Activity Center Outdoor Water Park

Enjoy a day of cooling off in the water park.

Independence Fest 2023

July 4, 5 – 10 p.m.

Bakersfield Park

Eli Young Band at 5 p.m.

The festival will include a kid’s zone, a car show, a local vendors showcase, food trucks, and a fireworks finale.

LAKE CITIES

Parade and Celebration

July 1, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

101 E. Hundley Drive, Lake Dallas

Vendors and entertainment start at 4 p.m. at Lake Dallas City Park, and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

LEWISVILLE

Freedom Festival

July 4, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

2540 King Arthur Boulevard

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. with face painters, balloon artists, caricature artists, a bounce house/water slide combo, an ultimate bungee ride, a ninja tower, food trucks, live music, and more. Note: A fireworks show will not be held in Old Town Lewisville this year. Shuttles will be made available for the Castle Hills event.