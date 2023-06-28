Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

04/16 – 8100-Blk Justin Rd-Meet Complainant-Concerned about an establishment overserving alcohol.

04/16 – 300-Blk Cedar Crest Lane-Bobcat seen in the area.

04/16 – Vehicle Complaint-300-Blk Valley View Trail-Vehicle traveling up and down the road speeding and burning out.

04/18 – Forgery Fraud-100-Blk Timberleaf Ct-someone possibly using information to file taxes.

04/18 – Ordinance Violation-200-Blk Whistling Duck-solicitors thought they were in Flower Mound. Subjects were advised of the solicitation ordinance in DO.

04/19 – Suspicious Person-800-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-subject that was reported to have been harassing a resident, was seen in the area.

04/19 – Agency Assist, Flower Mound PD-4600-Blk Shiloh Rd-Domestic disturbance in Flower Mound jurisdiction. Assisted with call.

04/20 – Animal Complaint-300-Blk E. Carruth Ln-Dog had infection and wanted animal control to take possession of the dog.

04/20 – Reckless Driver-Justin Rd/Long Prairie Rd-toddler seen in the backseat of the vehicle without a seatbelt.

04/20 – Traffic Stop-700-Blk Simmons Rd-subject pulled over for speeding, subject was belligerent to officer claiming it wasn’t against the law to speed.

04/21 – Animal Complaint-100-Blk Lake Trail Dr-bobcat in the backyard of a resident, Game Warden was called.

04/22 – Suspicious person-5000-Blk Rangewood Dr-subjects toilet-papering a house.

04/23 – Animal Complaint-300-Blk E Carruth Ln-injured opossum.

04/24 – Animal Complaint-200-Blk Valley View Trail-dog chasing joggers and growling.

04/28 – Traffic Stop-7000-Blk Justin Rd-14-year-old was on a motorcycle. Mother was called to pick up the juvenile.

04/30 – Traffic Stop-3400-Blk Dixon Lane-traffic stop lead to an arrest for warrants.

05/01 – Agency Assist BVPD-3400-Blk E FM 407-agency assist BVPD with complainant who stated a gun was pulled on her.

05/04 – Burglary-100-Blk E View Ct-heard noises outside of the house-paranoid and possibly on illegal drugs-nothing was found, all clear.

05/05 – Traffic Complaint-9200-Blk Simmons Rd-Golf carts on road.

05/05 – Traffic Stop-Arrest-400-Blk Simmons Rd-Traffic stop turned into an arrest for unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana.

05/06 – Suspicious Activity-200-Blk Valley View Trail-vintage aircraft show going on. A person wanted to complain that a small aircraft spewed all kinds of exhaust and thought they should be fined for pollution.

05/06 – Medical Emergency-8500-Blk Justin Rd-subject took someone else’s medication.

05/07 – Animal Complaint-100-Blk S Forest Lane-2 baby opossums in home.

05/07 – Juvenile Complaint-200-Blk Valley View Trail-juvenile on scooter disobeying traffic laws.

05/09 – Agency Assist Bartonville PD-1800-Blk E FM 407-male being disruptive.

05/10 – Juvenile Complaint-100-Blk Lake Trail Dr-kids fishing in pond on private property.

05/10 – Animal Bite Report-100-Blk Maple Leaf-dog bit owner.

05/10 – Gun Shots Heard-5800-Blk Pepperport Lane-coyote was attacking a barn cat and he shot him with his pistol.

05/13 – Agency Assist Bartonville PD-2200-Blk E FM 407-Geese walking across the road.

05/13 – Suspicious Activity-100-Blk Oakview Dr-received suspicious package.

05/13 – Criminal Trespass-200-Blk Meadow Lake Ct-2 juveniles fishing in pond on private party-property owner gave them permission to fish.

05/14 – Agency Assist DCSO-Orchid Hill Ln/Meadow Lake-party in the area.

05/14 – Missing person-100-Blk La Vista Lane-juvenile ran away but was located and returned home.

05/15 – Meet Complainant-300-Blk Waketon Rd-person receiving emails regarding husband and opening a line of credit.

05/15 – Animal Cruelty-6000-Blk Kings Rd-dog locked in a metal crate.

05/15 – Suspicious Person-Kings Rd/Simmons Rd-homeless male walking around in the area.