Police investigating attempted child abduction in Harvest

The Northlake Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in the Harvest subdivision.

About 8:19 p.m. Monday, a 14-year-old girl reported that while she was driving a golf cart on Old Justin Road near Longspur Drive, a slim Asian man grabbed her, but she was able to get away. The girl told her parents, who called the police, according to a Northlake PD news release.

The man was wearing bright orange shorts and a white shirt, and the girl said there was a white van with lime green lettering nearby, but was not sure if the van was associated with the man or not.

Officers are increasing patrols in the area and looking at license plate readers to try to find the subject. Local residents are asked to report suspicious activity to 911 immediately.