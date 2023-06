The Lewisville Police Department announced this week that it is mounring the loss of one of its police canines, Zeus.

Zeus, a Belgian Malinois/Dutch Shepherd mix, died Friday after a medical complication, according to the department. Zeus was born in July 2019 and was brought in from Poland.

Zeus served Lewisville for about a year-and-a-half and was responsible for several narcotics seizures and felony apprehensions, according to the department. He was assigned to LPD Canine Officer Pat Robey.