Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Argyle names new Town Council member

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Argyle Town Hall. Photo by Bill Castleman

At the end of a long Town Council meeting on Monday night, the Argyle Town Council unanimously approved the appointment of a new council member.

Place 3 on Town Council became vacant in May, when Sherri Myers resigned from the position right after the May 6 election. Her seat doesn’t expire until May 2024, so the council appointed someone to finish out her term.

Mayor Pro Tem Ron Schmidt nominated Chad Boyd, who he described as a new town resident, a businessman and a dedicated single father. After little discussion and no other candidates being nominated or mentioned, the council unanimously approved the appointment of Boyd to Place 3.

During the meeting, the council also had some vacancies on town commissions to fill. For the Planning & Zoning Commission, Martin Brading was appointed to Place 2 through October of this year, and David Snell was appointed to Place 5 through October 2024. For the Municipal Development District, David Wylie was appointed to Place 3 through September of this year, and Samantha Krider was appointed to Place 6 through September 2024. Krider is the daughter of former Mayor Don Moser, who was appointed to the MDD in March 2022 but died of cancer about a month later.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

