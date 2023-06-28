Roanoke family displaced by house fire

A Roanoke family of six lost most of their belongings, and home, in a fire early Monday morning, according to the Roanoke Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bristol Street about 4:30 a.m., where the fire had originated in the rear of a home, said a Roanoke FD spokesman. The four kids and two adults safely vacated the home, and there were no injuries.

Roanoke FD called a second alarm and many nearby agencies — including the Flower Mound Fire Department and Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 — responded to provide mutual aid. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and put it out, before clearing the scene about 8 a.m. No official cause has been determined yet.

The American Red Cross of Greater North Texas is collecting donations to assist the victims. Click here to donate.