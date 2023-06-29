Flower Mound Starbucks joins nationwide strike over Pride decorations controversy

On Wednesday morning, a group of baristas gathered at the patio of the Starbucks at the Robertson’s Creek shopping center in Flower Mound on FM 2499. They wore T-shirts that said “Be Gay and Organize” and let potential customers know they were on strike, handing out detailed leaflets on what they’re asking from the company, according to KERA.

The strike is part of a nationwide protest — against an alleged change in policy at some stores that have taken down Pride Month decorations.

Starbucks denied the allegations and said the company has not changed its policy on store décor this year, noting that some stores have shared their Pride decorations on social media.

The Flower Mound location chose not to take down Pride decorations, but workers there said their strike was in solidarity with those who have been affected.

Starbucks reopened on Thursday for business as usual.

