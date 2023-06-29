Reminder: Fireworks are not allowed in local towns, cities

As fun as Independence Day fireworks are, local governments are again asking residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

Despite how easy it is to buy fireworks at stands just outside town, you are still not allowed to possess or use them within local town/city limits. Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Denton, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lantana and Northlake all have ordinances banning fireworks.

Those little poppers you throw on the ground are pretty much the only things you can buy at a fireworks stand that are allowed for use in these local towns.

Shooting off fireworks where it is prohibited could land you with a fine up to $2,000. The loud noises fireworks make can trigger PTSD in Military veterans who live nearby. They also disturb pets, and many dogs go missing on New Year’s Eve and Independence Day each year. Fireworks can cause grass fires, especially in dry and/or windy conditions. Residents are asked to use non-emergency lines to report fireworks violations.

It is legal to discharge fireworks on private property in unincorporated Denton County, with permission of the property owner. Click here for more information on the county’s rules about the use of fireworks.

See a list of area Independence Day events below:

FLOWER MOUND

Independence Day Children’s Parade

July 4, 9:30 a.m.

1800 Timber Creek Road

Decorated bikes, trikes, wagons, and strollers are welcome. Free hot dogs, children’s activities, and live entertainment will follow the parade.

Stars and Stripes Splashtacular

July 4, 1-5 p.m.

1200 Gerault Road

Community Activity Center Outdoor Water Park

Enjoy a day of cooling off in the water park.

Independence Fest 2023

July 4, 5-10 p.m.

Bakersfield Park

Eli Young Band at 5 p.m.

The festival will include a kid’s zone, a car show, a local vendors showcase, food trucks and a fireworks finale.

LAKE CITIES

Parade and Celebration

July 1, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

101 E. Hundley Drive, Lake Dallas

Vendors and entertainment start at 4 p.m. at Lake Dallas City Park, and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

LEWISVILLE

Freedom Festival

July 4, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

2540 King Arthur Blvd.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. with face painters, balloon artists, caricature artists, a bounce house/water slide combo, an ultimate bungee ride, a ninja tower, food trucks, live music, and more. Note: A fireworks show will not be held in Old Town Lewisville this year. Shuttles will be made available for the Castle Hills event.