Reminder: Fireworks are not allowed in local towns, cities

As fun as Independence Day fireworks are, local governments are again asking residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals.
Despite how easy it is to buy fireworks at stands just outside town, you are still not allowed to possess or use them within local town/city limits. Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Denton, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lantana and Northlake all have ordinances banning fireworks.
Those little poppers you throw on the ground are pretty much the only things you can buy at a fireworks stand that are allowed for use in these local towns.
Shooting off fireworks where it is prohibited could land you with a fine up to $2,000. The loud noises fireworks make can trigger PTSD in Military veterans who live nearby. They also disturb pets, and many dogs go missing on New Year’s Eve and Independence Day each year. Fireworks can cause grass fires, especially in dry and/or windy conditions. Residents are asked to use non-emergency lines to report fireworks violations.
It is legal to discharge fireworks on private property in unincorporated Denton County, with permission of the property owner. Click here for more information on the county’s rules about the use of fireworks.
See a list of area Independence Day events below:
FLOWER MOUND
Independence Day Children’s Parade
July 4, 9:30 a.m.
1800 Timber Creek Road
Decorated bikes, trikes, wagons, and strollers are welcome. Free hot dogs, children’s activities, and live entertainment will follow the parade.
Stars and Stripes Splashtacular
July 4, 1-5 p.m.
1200 Gerault Road
Community Activity Center Outdoor Water Park
Enjoy a day of cooling off in the water park.
Independence Fest 2023
July 4, 5-10 p.m.
Bakersfield Park
Eli Young Band at 5 p.m.
The festival will include a kid’s zone, a car show, a local vendors showcase, food trucks and a fireworks finale.
LAKE CITIES
Parade and Celebration
July 1, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
101 E. Hundley Drive, Lake Dallas
Vendors and entertainment start at 4 p.m. at Lake Dallas City Park, and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
LEWISVILLE
Freedom Festival
July 4, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
2540 King Arthur Blvd.
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. with face painters, balloon artists, caricature artists, a bounce house/water slide combo, an ultimate bungee ride, a ninja tower, food trucks, live music, and more. Note: A fireworks show will not be held in Old Town Lewisville this year. Shuttles will be made available for the Castle Hills event.
The Fourth of July is just a few days away! We’re so excited to celebrate with you, but please remember, fireworks are prohibited in Flower Mound.
If you notice a firework violation in town, please call the non-emergency line at 972.539.0525, and leave 911 open for emergencies. pic.twitter.com/6YMKmY1oo9
— FlowerMoundFD (@FlowerMoundFD) June 28, 2023