Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Argyle council lowers Hwy 377 speed limit

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The Argyle Town Council voted Monday night to lower the speed limit on Hwy 377 through the town.

Town Administrator Erika McComis said during the council meeting that several months ago, she requested the Texas Department of Transportation conduct a speed study on the major thoroughfare, because of increasing traffic and crashes. Last month, TxDOT informed town staff that after completing the speed study, it recommended lowering the speed limit of Hwy 377 from 55 mph to 50 mph. It will take place from Canyon Falls Drive to Crawford Road once the speed limit signs are replaced.

The speed limit was raised from 50 to 55 mph back in early 2018.

As Councilman Casey Stewart pointed out, it’s often difficult to reach 55 mph on Hwy 377 in Argyle because of the traffic. Mayor Pro Tem Ron Schmidt asked if 50 is the lowest the town can ask for, and McComis said TxDOT won’t go any lower than the speed study says. Without further discussion, the council voted unanimously to approve the change.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

