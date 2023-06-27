Northwest ISD approves new location for Justin Elementary

Justin Elementary School is on the move.

During Monday’s board meeting, the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees authorized the district to purchase land in the Timberbrook master-planned community for the site of the future Justin Elementary School replacement campus.

With trustees’ approval, the district will buy nearly 12 acres of land near FM 407 in an under-development portion of the community, between Strader Lane and Timberbrook Parkwood. Roads to the school site do not yet exist and will be built and paid for by the developer, according to a news release from the district. The new school will be located less than two miles from the existing Justin Elementary.

As the city of Justin and surrounding areas continue to grow, the new campus will increase the school’s size to serve the district-standard 850 students, up from the current school’s designed capacity of 650 students. The replacement school will feature the district’s current elementary school design, which features collaborative learning spaces and an easy-to-navigate layout.

Currently, the district expects the new Justin Elementary to open in 2025. The new Justin Elementary School will be funded through the voter-approved 2023 bond package. Funding for the purchase of land comes from the district’s voter-approved 2021 bond package.