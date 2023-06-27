Tuesday, June 27, 2023
River Walk restaurant closes, new concept to open soon

By Mark Smith
Primo’s MX Kitchen, the last remaining original restaurant on the Flower Mound River Walk, has closed its doors.

Primo’s opened in December 2021, but less than a year later, it and the other two River Walk restaurants were acquired by a new managing company, River Walk F&B, which then announced that it would close all the existing restaurants and open new concepts in their spaces. Scout was quickly replaced by Underdogs Burgers & Brews, and Sfereco closed, but Primo’s remained open as long as possible until the new concept was ready to take over.

The time has now come for the space to be converted into Whiskey & Smoke, a barbecue smokehouse and bourbon bar with table service. It will feature brisket, St. Louis-style ribs, pulled pork, chicken, smoked sausage and a range of side dishes with twists on the traditional. The scratch kitchen will not only make all signature sauces and rubs in house, but will house-cure and smoke their own pastrami and artisan bacon.

The bourbon bar will offer high-end cocktails, including some that are smoked, and bourbon flights. The south side of the building will have a pickup window for family-style to-go packs.

Whiskey & Smoke at 4120 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, is expected to offer to-go orders by July 4, and the dining room will likely open in late July or August.
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

