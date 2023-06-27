Bartonville Police Blotter

The Bartonville Police Department, during the month of April had 483 calls for service, 16 resulted in incident reports, and 6 motor vehicle crash reports.

The annual Carter Blood Drive was held in the parking lot of the Bartonville Store on May 20.

The first ever Carry the Load walk was also held on May 20. Participants began the 7-mile journey in Lantana, proceeded through Bartonville, and ended at Fire Station 511 at S. Gibbons and FM 407. Carry the Load was started in 2011 by two veteran U.S. Navy SEALs to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Here are some recent police calls:

April 6: An officer took a harassment report. Reporting party claimed he had been receiving harassing and threatening text messages.

April 9: An officer responded to the 1300 block of Rockgate Road regarding a theft report. Reporting party claimed jewelry was stolen by a crew member working for a contractor at their home.

April 10: An officer stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Porter Road for a traffic violation. Further investigation revealed the driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

April 15: An officer responded to the intersection of East Jeter and South Gibbons regarding a criminal mischief report. Further investigation revealed he had struck a fire hydrant in an adjacent bar ditch and fled the scene without reporting the incident to police.

