Driver flown to trauma center after Flower Mound crash

One person suffered multiple traumatic injuries after crashing their vehicle in Flower Mound on Monday evening.

Flower Mound police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the single-vehicle crash on Sagebrush Drive near Yucca Drive about 5 p.m. Monday. Brandon Barth, a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman, said the vehicle went far off the roadway, through a wooded area and crashed in a ditch. The driver required extrication from the vehicle.

Because of the time it took to extricate, and the amount of time it would take to transport via ambulance during rush hour, the victim was taken by air ambulance to a trauma center, Barth said.

A Flower Mound police spokesman could not be reached Monday for additional information about how the crash occurred.