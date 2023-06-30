Denton man arrested after allegedly shooting dog

A Denton man accused of intentionally shooting a dog has been arrested, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department.

On April 12, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mack Place to reports of a dog being shot in the backyard of a home. The dog had to be euthanized due to the significance of its injuries from the shooting, according to the news release.

In their investigation, officers confirmed a possible suspect was in the area shortly after the shooting. They obtained an arrest warrant for Aaron Frank, 47, and took him into custody Thursday on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, according to Denton PD.