Highland Village boy gears up for junior motocross world championship

Jackson Vick will receive the opportunity of a lifetime next week when he travels to Romania to compete in the Junior World Championship of Motocross.

The competition runs from July 7-9, and Vick is racing in the 65cc class.

Vick, 12, was recently invited by the AMA to represent Team USA in the international competition, something that meant a lot to the Highland Village youngster.

“It felt really good,” Vick said. “I’m excited to be chosen to represent the USA.”

Vick has been racing for eight years and said his father was the person who introduced him to the sport.

“My Dad bought me my first dirt bike when I was three, and he started taking me racing when I was four,” Vick said. “It was fun and I liked to drive fast.”

Team USA will be competing against 35 other countries from around the world at the Junior World contest, and Vick said his goal is “to win and help my team get the overall (championship).”

A seventh-grader at Texas Connections Academy, Vick said the hardest part about his sport is the amount of training that goes into it.

He added that he has faced his fair share of challenges along the way, including a fairly recent setback.

“Injuries are the hardest,” Vick said. “I broke my collarbone two months ago and had surgery.”

Vick said his three favorite things about the sport of motocross are “Hitting big jumps, railing turns and throwing whips,” and said his ultimate goal in the sport is to compete professionally one day.

Vick’s Favorites

Favorite Athlete: Chase Sexton

Favorite Sports team: New York Yankees

Favorite Food: Pizza

Favorite Movie: “Top Gun – Maverick”

Last Book Read: “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief”