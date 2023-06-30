Friday, June 30, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Sports
Southern Denton County Sports

Highland Village boy gears up for junior motocross world championship

John English
By John English
0
1
Jackson Vick

Jackson Vick will receive the opportunity of a lifetime next week when he travels to Romania to compete in the Junior World Championship of Motocross.

The competition runs from July 7-9, and Vick is racing in the 65cc class.

Vick, 12, was recently invited by the AMA to represent Team USA in the international competition, something that meant a lot to the Highland Village youngster.

“It felt really good,” Vick said. “I’m excited to be chosen to represent the USA.”

Vick has been racing for eight years and said his father was the person who introduced him to the sport.

“My Dad bought me my first dirt bike when I was three, and he started taking me racing when I was four,” Vick said. “It was fun and I liked to drive fast.”

Team USA will be competing against 35 other countries from around the world at the Junior World contest, and Vick said his goal is “to win and help my team get the overall (championship).”

A seventh-grader at Texas Connections Academy, Vick said the hardest part about his sport is the amount of training that goes into it.

He added that he has faced his fair share of challenges along the way, including a fairly recent setback.

“Injuries are the hardest,” Vick said. “I broke my collarbone two months ago and had surgery.”

Vick said his three favorite things about the sport of motocross are “Hitting big jumps, railing turns and throwing whips,” and said his ultimate goal in the sport is to compete professionally one day.

Vick’s Favorites
Favorite Athlete: Chase Sexton
Favorite Sports team: New York Yankees
Favorite Food: Pizza
Favorite Movie: “Top Gun – Maverick”
Last Book Read: “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief”

Previous articleArgyle approves new commercial development on Hwy 377
John English
John English

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.