Denton County’s director of economic development headed to McKinney

Michael Talley, director of economic development for Denton County, is leaving his role to become senior vice president at the McKinney Economic Development Corporation.

As economic development director for the past three years, Talley worked with more than 40 Denton County communities to identify target areas in industrial and corporate development opportunities, and he recruited businesses to bring new jobs to the county. He will lead MEDC’s business recruitment and expansion team, working to attract more companies to the McKinney area, according to a MEDC news release. His first day is Monday.

“We are looking forward to having Michael on our team here in McKinney,” said Peter Tokar III, President and CEO of MEDC. “His experience and innovative ideas will be key to maintaining our economic growth and resilience into the future.”