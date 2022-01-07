Weir: Chris Bowen running for LISD Board of Trustees

Among the many offices up for election in 2022, one of the most important is the position of Trustee on the Lewisville Independent School District. School board members set policy for the district, vote on the budget, provide direction to teachers, and serve the community by helping students to enjoy thriving, productive lives in a future they create.

Lewisville resident Chris Bowen is running for Place 5 on the Board in the May 7, 2022 election. He came over for an interview to discuss his reasons for running. He provided a short bio below:

“I am running for School Board because I believe that public education directly impacts the vitality of our community. Investing in our children now means a vibrant future for Lewisville and LISD. We must provide every child with the education they deserve, and the Lewisville ISD must have a vision, create structures to support that vision, and be accountable to the public. We must also advocate for our students at every opportunity.

“I am the father of two beautiful girls and husband to an amazing wife. My wife Kourtney is also a schoolteacher and one of the reasons I am so passionate about the importance of our schools. My professional career and volunteer service have prepared me well for the Lewisville School board. I am a local business owner as well as an active Chamber Member. My business background allows me to look at the bigger picture and make decisions not only that will benefit our students, the L.I.S.D. staff but also the business and residential community.

“I love to learn from others and find that a quality in-depth

conversation with a person will always reveal more than just facts and statistics but will result in a better understanding of their perspective. I look forward to having conversations with you about your priorities for the LISD. More information about me can be found on my Facebook campaign page www.bowen4lisd.com/ and I encourage you to contact me to discuss your thoughts and ideas.”