City of Justin Update – October 2025

October is one of my favorite times in Justin. The air turns crisp, neighbors spend more time outdoors and there are plenty of opportunities to come together as a community. It is a great month to connect, pitch in and celebrate the hometown spirit we all share.

First, please mark your calendar for National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the City Hall complex. This annual event is all about strengthening partnerships with our police and first responders while enjoying family friendly activities. Bring your kids, meet your neighbors and take a few minutes to thank the men and women who keep Justin safe.

We also invite you to the Fall Cleanup event on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to noon. Cleanup days help keep our city looking its best and give residents a convenient way to dispose of unwanted items. Watch our social media pages for details on what can be accepted and plan to arrive early. A clean town reflects our pride and care for one another.

That same afternoon, please join the Justin Fire Department for the annual Fish Fry beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18. This long standing tradition brings together friends from every corner of town. Come hungry, visit with your firefighters and enjoy a great meal while supporting the department.

As we move through a busy fall season, thank you for the many ways you show up for Justin. Your time, your encouragement and your everyday kindness make a difference. I look forward to seeing you at National Night Out, the Fall Cleanup and sharing a plate at the Fish Fry. Together we keep Justin everything a hometown should be!

As we navigate the rhythms of daily life school drop-offs: with congested roads, council meetings: not knowing whom might be present with ill intentions, church suppers: trusting God and security but still concerned and quiet moments on porches: feeling our burdens and our freedom. I’m reminded of the prayer that has steadied generations:

Our Father, who art in heaven,

Hallowed be Thy name.

Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done,

On earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread,

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive those who trespass against us.

Lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For Thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory,

Forever and ever. Amen.

This prayer isn’t just for Sunday mornings, it’s for city hall, for the feed store, for the folks fixing potholes and the ones teaching our kids. It’s a reminder that leadership begins with humility and that care for our neighbors is sacred work.

May we be a town that forgives freely, provides generously and walks humbly. May our decisions reflect heaven’s wisdom and our daily bread be shared with grace.

From my heart to yours, thank you for letting me serve. Let’s keep building a town worth praying for.