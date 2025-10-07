Tanger Outlets to host “Pink Fiesta” event to support Breast Cancer, Hispanic Heritage

Tanger Outlets in north Fort Worth will host a “Pink Fiesta” on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event will feature street tacos, churros, agues frescos and Latin music. For the younger attendees, there will be a Kids Zone with face painting, crafts and family fun.

According to a press release from Tanger, the event hopes to “bring the community together to improve outcomes and save lives for those impacted by breast cancer.”

Throughout October, if a shopper donates $10 through Tanger.com, they will receive a TangerPink card, which will take 25% off the price of a single item at more than 90 of Tanger’s stores.

All of the donations made through the Tanger website will directly benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the largest private funder of breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer research in the world.

BCRF is also the highest-rated breast cancer research organization in the country.

Along with Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth, Tanger centers nationwide will be giving 100% of donations from local and national fundraising efforts to breast cancer research programs.

The TangerPink campaign is an annual event, which has raised more than $19 million since 1994 in support of breast cancer efforts.

Pink Fiesta will be a free event to attend. For more information on TangerPink and to make a donation, visit the TangerPink page on Tanger’s website.