I-35E ramp to be closed at North Texas Blvd.

The southbound I-35E ramp exiting to North Texas Blvd. will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the closure will last “until further notice” while the ramp is reconstructed as part of an ongoing improvement project.

TxDOT has been working on the I-35E/I-35W merge project, which has affected traffic in the Denton area.

The yellow portion indicates the closed exit ramp at North Texas Blvd.

Earlier this year, TxDOT sent out an alert about traffic issues that could be caused by continued construction at the merge combined with traffic from UNT’s football games.

If construction continues into Friday afternoon, when the undefeated Mean Green football team plays a game against the University of South Florida, drivers should leave early and check for alternate routes.

TxDOT also advises drivers to be mindful of workers in the area.