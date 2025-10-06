New Medical City ER in Lewisville gives back to local YMCA

Medical City Lewisville presented the Cross Timbers Family YMCA in Flower Mound with a $5,000 donation in celebration of the newly-named Medical City ER Cross Timbers, a department of Medical City Lewisville. The contribution will help support purchase of new CPR equipment, including an automated external defibrillator (AED) and further the hospital’s commitment to delivering exceptional emergency care for the entire family.

Medical City ER Cross Timbers, formerly known as SignatureCare Emergency Center, is located at 1596 West Main Street in Lewisville – an area currently impacted by extensive I-35E construction. The location fulfills requests for convenient emergency care on the west side of the interstate, where ongoing infrastructure upgrades have led to frequent overnight, weekend and frontage road closures. Positioned west of the Main Street bridge—an essential component of the I-35E expansion project slated for completion in 2026—Medical City ER Cross Timbers offers a vital healthcare access point for residents navigating construction-related detours and delays.

Medical City ER Cross Timbers is a full-service emergency room staffed with board-certified emergency physicians and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The facility includes:

• 7 private patient treatment rooms

• Trauma care

• Full laboratory

• Radiology suite with X-ray and CT imaging

Medical City ER Cross Timbers will treat people of all ages, including pediatric patients.

“This off-campus emergency room is an important extension of our system of care,” said John Walker, CEO of Medical City Lewisville. “On-call specialists and consultation services will be provided by our expert and compassionate hospital medical staff, with seamless admission to Medical City Lewisville should a higher level of care be required.”

This is the ninth off-campus ER in the Medical City Healthcare system. It is part of Medical City Healthcare’s major capital investment initiative of more than $1.7 billion spent or committed over five years, which includes facility expansions, acquisitions, technological advancement and infrastructure improvements all aimed at elevating the standard of care across North Texas.