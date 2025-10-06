Denton County Outer Loop project makes progress in design & study phase

Denton County continues to work on a project that would lay a six-lane freeway across the northeastern section of the county, improving infrastructure before residential growth.

The Denton County Outer Loop project plans to build a six-lane freeway that goes east-west, spanning from I-35 just north of the I-35W/I-35E merge out to the Dallas North Tollway in Collin County.

Plans on the Outer Loop website shows one option with a plan to start the freeway at Milam Road and another plan that starts the freeway further north at Rector Road.

Denton County said three main purposes fueled the anticipated project: rapid population and traffic growth, high crash rates on nearby roadways and limited mobility in the area due to a lack of east-west routes.

A fourth round of public hearings in regard to the project was recently held by the county.

Currently, the project is in the study phase and is developing an environmental impact statement, which is the most rigorous level of environmental review, according to the county.

The study will allow Denton County to preserve the land needed for the corridor to protect it from future development. According to the county, the current planning will account for 30 years of growth.

A timeline on the Denton County Outer Loop Project website estimates the final buildout of all six lanes will be completed around 2050, if all goes according to plan.

However, a two-lane frontage road could be completed as early as 2035 and a second two-lane frontage road could be done around 2040.

“We have been identifying projects for this list for many years. We have worked with each one of our cities,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads in 2022 when Commissioners Court hosted a second bond meeting on the topic, adding the county has also worked with the North Central Texas Council of Governments and the Texas Department of Transportation. “These projects do not happen overnight.”

The Outer Loop project website shows four alternative routes and a no-build option that all take into consideration the residential and commercial properties that would be affected.

A public hearing is scheduled for spring 2026 and the Denton County Outer Loop team is interested in all residents’ opinions and ideas.

To learn more about the project and watch the full presentation, which will be available until Oct. 29, visit the Denton County Regional Outer Loop project’s website.

Residents can also give input on the project at the website or through other forms of communication.