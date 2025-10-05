It’s officially fall! And that means Town staff is hard at work finalizing our October events. There is a ton going on and I don’t want you to miss out.

To start out the month, National Night Out is Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 6-9 p.m., and it’s truly impressive to see all the neighborhoods join in block parties. I will be joining the police and fire departments in visiting the neighborhoods that registered to have visits from our emergency services. I truly can’t wait to see what the neighborhoods put together this year because I was truly impressed with last year’s turnout.

Of course, by now hopefully you’ve heard that we’re hosting our inaugural Fall Into Flower Mound Festival on Oct. 10-11 at the River Walk (4110 River Walk Dr.). Join us from 5-10 p.m. on Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday for local vendors, a hay maze and photogenic pumpkin patch, food trucks, Carnival Row games, crafts and inflatables in the kids’ area, lawn games, seasonal brews from the River Walk’s Restaurant Row and an impressive entertainment lineup with Emerald City Band as the headliner on Friday and The Windbreakers as Saturday’s headliner. You can learn more at flowermound.gov/fallfestival. I am really looking forward to seeing you there!

On Saturday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., join the Flower Mound Police Department at their station (4150 Kirkpatrick Ln.) for their annual Open House, where you can get an inside look at their vehicle fleet, meet many of their officers, and learn about the department. Hot dogs, popcorn, and bottled water will be provided at this free, family-friendly event.

Things also start to get spooky on Oct. 18 at the Flower Mound Public Library’s Haunted Library! From 2-4 p.m., dress up in your favorite costume and come to the Library (3030 Broadmoor Ln.) for carnival games, crafts, prizes and haunted areas throughout the library to find and explore.

The Halloween fun continues that evening with the Community Activity Center’s Pumpkin Plunge! Find your perfect pumpkin for Halloween carving or decorating in our floating pumpkin patch. The CAC indoor pool (1200 Gerault Rd.) will be decorated with black lights for this fun, family-friendly, spooktacular event. After claiming a pumpkin, all registered participants can enjoy some scary, fun activities outside. Pre-registration is required as spots are limited. An adult must be in the water with all non-swimmers, 3- to 5-year-olds, and individuals wearing a life jacket. You can learn more and register at flowermound.gov/events.

We will never forget about your furry friends. On Wednesday, Oct. 22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., dress your pup up in their favorite Halloween costume for our annual Woof-O-Ween at the Hound Mound Dog Park (1202 S. Garden Ridge Blvd.). Awards will be given for most creative, scariest, best homemade, funniest, and best pet/owner look-a-like costumes. Come out and let your canine companion strut their stuff on the red carpet, as well as enjoy treats, prizes, and music. The costume contest begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. No registration is required.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, help us Chalk the Park! Our annual fall chalk art contest will take place at Twin Coves Park (5001 Wichita Trail) at 11 a.m. Prizes will be awarded based on different groups: 6 and under, 7-10 years old, 11-13 years old, 14-17 years old, 18 and over, and family. Additionally, awards will be given for most inspiring, most unique, and best fall-inspired masterpiece. The first 75 participants to register will receive their own set of chalk (or you can bring your own!). Learn more and register at flowermound.gov/events.

We finish up October strong with Diwali: Festival of Lights. On Oct. 25, the Denton County India Cultural Association, in partnership with the Town, will be hosting this annual celebration at Gerault Park (1200 Gerault Rd.) from 3-9 p.m. Join us for music, dance performances, Indian cuisine and street food, vendor booths and more.

Of course, our event season continues through November, with family favorites like Dorothy’s Dash (Nov. 8), Veterans Day Ceremony (Nov. 9), Old Settlers Christmas (Nov. 29), the Flower Mound Rotary’s Reindeer Run (Dec. 6), and more. And you can’t forget that in December, we have our annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Dec. 6. You can learn more about all of these events at flowermound.gov/events.

I always look forward to meeting residents and catching up with my neighbors and friends at our Town events. I hope you’ll be able to join me at some this fall. Thanks for reading! I’ll see you back on these pages in November.