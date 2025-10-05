Bartonville Town Update – October 2025

Hello Bartonville!

Our Town continues to make great progress on several important initiatives, and I want to take a moment to share some highlights with you. The Town Council remains committed to preserving the country charm and rural character that make our community unique. By carefully following the Town’s current land use plan, the Council ensures that new development aligns with the values and vision of Bartonville residents. This plan emphasizes maintaining open spaces, protecting natural beauty and supporting a lifestyle rooted in the country atmosphere that has long defined our Town. As part of this commitment, all new developments are being built on two- or five-acre parcels, consistent with our land use plan and zoning regulations. This approach prevents overcrowding, reduces strain on infrastructure and preserves the spacious, open feel that residents treasure.

This month, we also successfully completed the Town’s annual budget process, keeping the property tax rate unchanged at $0.0173646 per $100 valuation for the fourth consecutive year. This reflects our continued commitment to fiscal responsibility and careful stewardship of taxpayer dollars. As part of the Sept. 16 Town Council meeting, the annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year was formally approved. In addition, the chairpersons for each of the Town’s boards and commissions—excluding the Bartonville Community Development Corporation and the Crime Control & Prevention District—were appointed during that same meeting. As we look ahead to the 2025 fiscal year, it’s important to understand how your property taxes are distributed. For every $100 of property valuation: local school districts receive the largest share, about 70% (Argyle ISD at $1.209900 or Denton ISD at $1.156900); Denton County receives $0.187869 (11%); and the Town of Bartonville accounts for $0.173646 (10%). Public safety is supported through Denton County Emergency Services Districts, with ESD No. 2 at $0.100000 (6%) and ESD No. 1 at $0.060000 (3%).

To continue our goal of being fiscally responsible to our residents, the Town has signed new service agreements with specialized third-party vendors in key areas. This approach improves efficiency while lowering costs, ensuring that residents continue to receive high-quality services at the best possible price. By partnering with outside providers for critical functions such as engineering, planning, septic, building inspections and health services, the Town can provide these essential services at a much lower cost than hiring full-time staff to perform the same duties.

On the infrastructure side, Jeter Road Phase III of the street improvement plan is scheduled to begin in spring 2026. In the meantime, several other minor street repairs have been scheduled for October of this year, including portions of McMakin and Porter. The Town Hall parking lot project was completed in mid-September, adding 18 additional parking spaces. These improvements are part of our ongoing efforts to maintain safe, reliable, and well-kept roadways and public facilities.

We are pleased to announce the hiring of Officer Nathan Noble, who joined our department on Sept. 8. Officer Noble comes to us from the Double Oak Police Department, where he served as a Corporal, and he previously held the rank of Sergeant with the Bedford Police Department. He brings with him more than 20 years of diverse and dedicated law enforcement experience. Throughout his career, Officer Noble has served in special assignments including Narcotics Detective and SWAT Operator. In addition, he is a certified Firearms Instructor and ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) Instructor, adding valuable expertise to our department’s training and tactical readiness. We are excited to welcome Officer Noble to our team and are confident that his knowledge, leadership, and skill set will be a tremendous asset to our organization and the community we serve.

Looking ahead, I encourage everyone to join us for National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. This annual, family-friendly event is a great way to connect with neighbors and engage with our local first responders. You’ll have the chance to meet Bartonville Police officers and Denton County Emergency Services firefighters, check out emergency vehicles up close, and enjoy an evening filled with food, fun, and activities for all ages. National Night Out is more than just a community gathering—it’s a meaningful opportunity to strengthen neighborhood bonds and show appreciation for those who work hard to keep Bartonville safe. I hope to see you there!

As always, thank you for your continued support and engagement in making Bartonville a wonderful place to live.

Development Update

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Trifecta Estates – 8 residential lots (2-acre subdivision off McMakin)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

