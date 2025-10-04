Local events lined up for National Night Out

National Night Out is an annual event that millions of Americans participate in with local police departments as a way to promote crime prevention, police-community partnerships and neighborhood unity.

Here is how southern Denton County residents can celebrate on Tuesday:

Argyle

Whether residents are hosting a planned event or a few neighbors are just hanging out, Argyle PD said officers will be driving out, giving out gifts to kids.

Officers said they’ll “even let the grownups play with the siren.”

Bartonville/Lantana

Bartonville’s events will happen from 6-8 p.m. Residents will have the opportunity to meet Bartonville Police officers and Denton County Emergency Services firefighters.

There will also be emergency vehicles to be checked out up close, food and other activities for all ages.

“This annual, family-friendly event is a great way to connect with neighbors and engage with our local first responders,” said Mayor Jaclyn Carrington. “National Night Out is more than just a community gathering—it’s a meaningful opportunity to strengthen neighborhood bonds and show appreciation for those who work hard to keep Bartonville safe.”

Flower Mound

Block parties throughout the town will last from 6-9 p.m. with a chance of a visit from Flower Mound’s first responders, council members and others.

The organized parties will also have the chance to earn the annual award of Flower Mound Neighborhood of the Year.

In addition to the block parties, younger residents will participate in a National Night Out poster contest.

Any kids in grades Kindergarten up to fifth grade were eligible to enter a poster, which was themed “Partners to Stop Crime.”

Justin

Events in Justin will happen from 6-9 p.m. at the City Hall complex.

“This annual event is all about strengthening partnerships with our police and first responders while enjoying family friendly activities,” said Mayor James Clark.

First responders that serve Justin will be there for everyone to meet and thank. Clark said it will also be a great opportunity to meet your neighbors.