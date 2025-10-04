Aging in Style with Lori Williams: A Community That Cares

One of the things I love most about living in Flower Mound is how our community has grown to truly put seniors at the center of focus. Denton County is full of programs, services and organizations dedicated to supporting older adults and their families.

The Flower Mound Senior Center is a shining example—a hub for fitness, education, and social connection. It’s also home to Stepping Stones, which meets there twice a month and also in Denton. Stepping Stones serves a dual purpose: it provides a socialization and activity program for individuals diagnosed with dementia, while at the same time offering a support group for their families and caregivers. It’s programs like this that remind us aging doesn’t have to be faced alone.

Through my work at Lori Williams Senior Services, I also facilitate caregiver support groups, walking alongside families as they navigate dementia and the challenges of aging. Education is always our focus—whether through speaking engagements or through my “Aging in Style” podcast.

Our community is fortunate to have a wide range of senior-focused services, from assisted living and memory care to home care and home health. But with so many choices, families often wonder: how do you know which one is right for you?

That’s where local guidance makes all the difference. With almost 20 years of experience serving seniors, my team and I are proud to be part of this community and to walk alongside families as they make difficult decisions about the future.

This October, as The Cross Timbers Gazette highlights Seniors in Focus, I’m grateful to be part of a community that values its older adults—and proud to continue serving right here at home.

Lori Williams is an Aging Advocate and Certified Senior Advisor. She is an Author, Podcast Host, Public Speaker and owner of the multi-award-winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services, LLC. Contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored content)