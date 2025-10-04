Supporting Seniors in Denton County – One Home at a Time

By Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

At Force Home Services, this isn’t just where we work—it’s home. We live here, raise our families here, and feel a deep responsibility to take care of our neighbors, especially those who helped build this community long before we arrived.

That’s why our partnership with Hearts for Homes (H4H) is so meaningful.

This Denton-based nonprofit provides critical home repairs and maintenance—free of charge—to low-income senior homeowners, many of whom are living alone, on a fixed income, and in homes they’ve loved for 30, 40, even 50+ years. These are the people who once taught in our schools, served in our churches, ran local businesses, raised families and quietly shaped the cities and neighborhoods we know today.

But now, many face a reality where a leaking pipe, broken water heater, or failing HVAC system could force them out of the only home they’ve ever known.

Together with H4H, we serve over 100 seniors every year, offering more than just repairs—we’re restoring safety, dignity and peace of mind. For many, the help we provide is the difference between staying comfortably at home or facing uncertainty elsewhere.

Walking into these homes, hearing their stories, and seeing the relief on their faces after a repair is completed—it’s hard to describe just how much it means to us. It’s personal. It’s humbling. And it’s a privilege we don’t take lightly.

This Month’s Tune-Ups Give Back: 100% of Tune Up Fees Go to Hearts 4 Homes

When you schedule a Fall HVAC Tune-Up with Force Home Services this month, you’re doing more than preparing your home for cooler weather—you’re directly supporting local seniors in need.

For the entire month, 100% of tune-up proceeds will go directly to Hearts for Homes to help fund essential home repairs, maintenance and safety improvements for older adults right here in Denton County.

See our current ad for full details, and help us continue the mission of keeping every neighbor safe, warm and comfortable—one home at a time.

Learn more about how we give back at forcehomeservices.com/community. Schedule your HVAC tune-up or request service at forcehomeservices.com.

