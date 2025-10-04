Denton County LDS community mourns the passing of Church president

Russell M. Nelson, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died peacefully at his home on Sept. 27. He was 101 years old, making him the oldest president in the history of the Church. Nelson is survived by his wife, Wendy; eight of his 10 children from his first marriage; 57 grandchildren; and more than 167 great-grandchildren.

Nelson was ordained as an Apostle on April 7, 1984, and became the Church’s leader on January 14, 2018. His tenure was marked by sweeping global ministry—visiting 32 countries and U.S. territories—an expansive temple-building initiative, and doctrinal adjustments intended to refocus the Church on Christlike service and the centrality of Jesus in its teachings.

In southern Denton County, home to more than 8,000 Latter-day Saints, local leaders expressed deep sorrow. President Lewis Bird called Nelson “a brilliant and great man” whose “Christlike discipleship” shaped believers worldwide. Bird also emphasized confidence in the Lord’s plan for apostolic succession during this period of transition.

One day after Nelson’s death, a gunman attacked an LDS chapel in Michigan, killing four and injuring eight. The assailant was killed in a police shootout and left behind a wife and children, including a chronically ill son. A fundraiser established by a Mormon family in support of the shooter’s surviving family has since raised nearly $200,000.