TxDOT warns Denton County of traffic delays ahead of UNT’s football season

The University of North Texas’s Mean Green football team will take the field at DATCU Stadium on Saturday and throughout the next couple of months while major construction projects are happening near the stadium.

“With a major work zone in place at the I-35E/I35W interchange, football fans will need to switch up their usual playbook to get to DATCU Stadium this season,” said Texas’ Department of Transportation.

TxDOT has advised drivers to plan ahead and consider alternate routes during upcoming UNT game days due to anticipated traffic congestion along key corridors in Denton County.

According to TxDOT, lanes in the work zone will be open on game days, but heavy traffic is still expected to impact both the I-35E main lanes and frontage roads from McCormick Street to the U.S. 380 intersection.

The construction will also affect traffic on I-35W near the I-35E interchange and merge.

“These corridors are likely to experience significant delays before and after UNT football games,” said TxDOT.

To help reduce congestion and improves safety, TxDOT recommends drivers:

Use alternate routes, such as Loop 288, FM 1173 or Highway 377, when possible.

Allow extra travel time and check traffic conditions before heading out.

Follow posted signs and law enforcement directions in the area.

Consider carpooling or using public transportation to reduce vehicle volume.

To see the full UNT football schedule, visit the Mean Green website.

Drivers are encouraged to stay alert and patient while navigating through the area.

For real-time traffic information, visit DriveTexas.org and check back to The Cross Timbers Gazette’s website or social media pages for updates on accidents in the area.

Recently, I-35W and the FM 1171 flyover bridge was shut down due to an 18-wheeler accident in Northlake.

In April, I-35W north of Argyle, near UNT’s campus, was shut down due to a multi-vehicle wreck that left one dead and six injured.