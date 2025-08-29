High School Football Scoreboard

Marcus 31, Keller 28

The Marauders opened the season with a victory on Thursday night, defeating Keller by a field goal.

Colton Nussmeier scored on a 6-yard run midway through the first quarter to give the Marauders a 7-0 lead, but Keller came back and tied it up 2 minutes later.

With a minute to play in the first, Nussmeier hit Cruz Cortez on a 10-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead for Marcus, and then Bode Barton recovered a Keller fumble at the Indians’ 34 yard-line.

Nussmeier tossed another touchdown pass early in the second quarter to make the score 21-7 Marcus, but Keller answered with another touchdown, and the Marauders led 21-14 at halftime.

Marcus took a 10-point lead in the third quarter on a 35-yard field goal, but Keller answered and cut the Marauder’s lead to 3 points.

Five minutes into the fourth quarter, Nussmeier scored on another keeper to make it 31-21 Marcus.

Keller scored again to bring the game back a 3-point lead for Marcus with three minutes left to play.

Marcus (1-0, 0-0) was able to hold on for the victory and will host Arlington at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Bryon Nelson 30, Wolfforth Frenship 7

While many local games were postponed or canceled due to storms on Thursday night, the Bobcats got their season off to a great start with a victory over Wolfforth Frenship.

This is the second straight season Nelson opened the season with a victory over the Tigers.

Parker Almanza scored on a 1-yard run to give Nelson an early lead, and Macavion Hill rush tacked on a 6-yard run to make it 13-0 Bobcats.

Frenship cut the lead to six points with a touchdown of it’s own, but then Nelson answered when Almanza hit Gavin Tracer for 20 yards to take a 20-7 lead into the half.

The Bobcats, who came into the game ranked 15 in the state among 6A programs, made it 23-7 when Oliver Bell drilled a 31-yard field goal with 3 minutes to play in the third.

In the fourth quarter, Almanza connected with Franck Makong on a 10-yard touchdown pass to put the game out of reach.

Nelson (1-0, 0-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Lewisville.

Please check back tonight for more local high school football game recaps.