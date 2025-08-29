Gretchen Wilson, Shane Smith and Joey Chestnut coming to Lewisville for Western Days

Lewisville announced the 2025 Western Days festival on September 26 and 27 will feature musical headliners Gretchen Wilson, Shane Smith and the Saints and top-ranked competitive eater Joey Chestnut.

The family-friendly two-day event will feature live entertainment on six stages in Old Town Lewisville. Gates will open for the event at 4 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning Gretchen Wilson will take the Republic Services Main Stage on Friday at 10 p.m. According to a press release from the City, Wilson took the country world by storm in 2005, which led her to sell more than 10 million albums, earn 11 major award and achieve 10 Top-10 hits.

“Her meteoric rise, the kind experienced by only a handful of artists, was that rare instance where talent and moment met to form a cultural tidal wave,” said the City.

Recently, Wilson won FOX’s top-rated show “The Masked Singer” and has been named the “tour manager” for the highly-anticipated weekly CBS show THE ROAD.

The show, executive produced by Taylor Sheridan and Blake Shelton and starring Keith Urban, will air in September

Sheridan recently partnered with Hillwood developers to bring Texas’ largest film producing studio to North Texas.

On Saturday, Shane Smith and the Saints will take the Republic Services Main Stage at 10 p.m., more than 10 years after first performing at Lewisville’s Western Days in 2014.

The group is touring for their fourth studio album, “Norther.” It features songs influenced by county, folk and roadhouse rock & roll.

“It’s a sound that’s been shaped by the road, where the Saints spent the past decade on tour,” said the City. “Norther is the sound of a band pushing its limits, broadening its reach and expanding its audience.”

Chestnut, the top-ranked competitive eater in the world and well-known for his domination at the Nathan’s Hot Dog eating competition, will face off against local and professional eaters in the Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship on Saturday, September 27.

The competition will take place at noon in front of Lewisville City Hall.

Last year’s winner was Geoff Esper, who ate 88 tamales in 10 minutes.

Eric Martinez, an employee for the City of Lewisville, finished in ninth place with 19 tamales eaten.

To register for the competition, click here.

For more information about Lewisville’s Western Days festival, visit the City’s website.