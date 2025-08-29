Bartonville Police Blotter

Officers responded to Andy’s Frozen Custard in reference to several juveniles listening to loud music in the parking lot. Since the frozen custard goodness couldn’t chill them out, our officer had to ask them to leave.

Officers were dispatched to the Kroger, in reference to a theft that had occurred. An unknown female patron forgot the important “buy” part of “buy one to get one free.” An offense report was generated for investigation.

An officer was on patrol in Lantana Town Center when he observed a vehicle parked in a handicap spot without a placard. As the officer was writing a well-deserved parking citation, the driver came out of an establishment. The driver was found to have an active warrant for theft from FWPD. The driver was arrested and was issued a citation.

Officer was dispatched to a residence in reference to a burglary in progress. The caller advised they observed two subjects on camera try to enter their car and the front door. Our officer arrived on scene and found that the subjects actually ended up being the caller and her friend arriving home just a few moments prior.

Officers were dispatched to a building under construction in reference to criminal mischief. Overnight it appeared unknown subjects had spray painted not so nice things on the new building. An offense report was generated and is under investigation.