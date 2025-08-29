Parker: Texas’ response to the Hill Country floods and our duty to safeguard lives

By State Senator Tan Parker

On July 4, 2025, joy turned to tragedy when the Guadalupe River rose nearly 30 feet in less than an hour, claiming 135 lives, 37 of them children. At Camp Mystic in Hunt, a place of friendship and tradition for generations of Texas girls, floodwaters swept away 27 precious young lives.

As a husband and father of two daughters, I cannot begin to fathom the pain of families who sent their children to camp expecting adventure or who gathered by the river to celebrate the holiday and are now left searching for answers. In the midst of unspeakable grief, many of these families testified before lawmakers, pleading so that no other family endures such pain.

Their words stirred our hearts as we saw photos of their precious loved ones, including several from our area, which bear witness to the scale of this tragedy. Their stories call us not only to pass stronger laws, but to stand as Texans united in faith and resolve, determined to honor every single life.

I was humbled to meet personally with many of the families who have lost loved ones that day. Standing with them, listening to their stories and joining in prayer was one of the most moving experiences of my public service. Their strength in the face of unimaginable grief, and their willingness to share the lives and dreams of their loved ones, gave even greater urgency to our work in the Legislature. Their courage is now woven into these new laws, ensuring that their loved ones’ legacies will forever guide Texas toward a safer future.

The Texas Senate has since advanced a broad suite of bills to strengthen flood resilience and emergency preparedness across our state.

Senate Bill 1 — the “Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act” ensures that youth camps operate with real-time weather alerts, cabin-level evacuation routes, regular emergency drills, and preparedness plans filed with the state health agency. Parents will now have access to these plans and children are prohibited from sleeping in a cabin located in a floodplain.

Senate Bill 2 creates the first-ever licensing requirement for emergency managers in Texas. It mandates annual local government drills, establishes a statewide volunteer registry, creates a mass-fatality response team and grants new authority to neutralize unauthorized drones interfering with rescue operations.

Senate Bill 3 requires outdoor warning systems in flood-prone areas — complete with sirens, water sensors, and backup power — and mandates regular testing and maintenance so these systems are always ready when needed.

Senate Bill 5 invests $200 million in state matching funds to leverage federal aid for flood infrastructure, while directing an additional $24 million into advanced flood forecasting, modeling and early-warning systems to give Texans more time to reach safety.

These measures represent more than policy. They are a solemn promise to safeguard lives, restore hope and ensure that Texas is prepared when the next storm comes.

The heartbreak of the Hill Country floods extended far beyond campgrounds. Over 30 counties were placed under disaster declarations, with families losing homes, livelihoods and loved ones.

Yet even in sorrow, the resilience of Texans shined bright. Neighbors became rescuers. Faith communities gathered in prayer. Volunteers and first responders waded into floodwaters to search for the missing. Green ribbons, the color of Camp Mystic, appeared on trees across Texas as symbols of remembrance and resolve.

As recovery continues, we must not waver in our legislative duty. Laws cannot erase grief, but they can honor the memory of every life lost by building a safer future for those yet to come.

It is an honor to serve you in the Texas Senate and work together for the betterment of our great state. You can follow these bills as they advance to the Governor’s desk during the 89th Second Special Session at www.capitol.texas.gov or contact my Capitol office at 512.463.0112 or [email protected]. You can also follow @TanParkerTX on social media for legislative updates.