Flower Mound’s Peters Colony Memorial Park nearly ready for visitors

A new park in Flower Mound that aims to entertain, educate and honor the town’s residents with trails, native landscaping and memorial monuments is expected to open in the next couple of months.

Peters Colony Memorial Park will be located along Peters Colony Road just west of the Flower Mound Public Library.

The Town believes construction on the park will be completed in April, which will allow for a soft opening. A formal ribbon cutting and grand opening is expected to be held later in the spring or the early summer.

Once complete, the 3.3 acres of parkland will feature a pavilion, a water feature, native landscaping, nature-inspired playground equipment, trails and pedestrian pathways with library access, Legacy Monuments and Children’s Memorials.

“Designed as a specialty park honoring past, present and future residents, the park will also serve as a meaningful place to celebrate and reflect on friends and loved ones no longer with us,” said the Town in a statement. “As work on the park finishes, the Town is now accepting applications from those wishing to honor a deceased loved one at the park with a Legacy Monument panel or Children’s Memorial.”

In March, the Flower Mound Town Council unanimously voted to name an area of the park the Chief Warrant Officer Douglas A. Brown Veterans Plaza, in honor of southern Denton County legend and veteran Doug Brown.

Brown served in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years, including serving in World War II. During his retirement, he committed his time to giving back to the Flower Mound community and other veterans.

Recently, he was celebrated (multiple times) for reaching his 100th birthday.

According to the town, residents can also be honored through the Parks and Recreation department’s Memorial Tree and Bench Program, which provides opportunities to plant a tree or install a park bench at a Flower Mound Park in honor of a passed loved one.

For more information and to submit applications to honor residents, visit the Peters Colony Park webpage on the town’s website.