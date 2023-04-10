Upscale restaurant opens in Flower Mound

A new upscale restaurant is now open in Flower Mound, after having a soft opening over the weekend.

“From ambiance to the ingredients that fo into our handcrafted cocktails and signature dishes, TYCOON promises a fine dining experience you’ll have a hard time forgetting,” the new restaurant’s website says.

Tycoon is run by Restaurant Ventures Unlimited, the same company that runs the Tavern at Lakeside and some other concepts.

The menu features prime steaks, seafood, cocktails and more, plus a weekend brunch menu with elevated egg dishes, prime rib hash, blueberry and lemon angel food cake french toast, and more.

Tycoon is now open at 811 International Parkway in Lakeside. According to the restaurant’s website, it will be closed Mondays for private events and will be open from 4-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.to 11 p.m. Sunday.

