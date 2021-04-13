Flower Mound Arts: Art in the Park Festival is coming soon

In the musical, Camelot, there’s a joyous song about the Lusty Month of May, a glorious holiday and darling month when everyone throws self-control away.

With the Flower Mound Art in the Park Festival and all the great planned activities and events, the month of May will be given a proper kick-off by the town and residents on Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Park.

The first annual Art in the Park Festival will feature more than 25 local artists exhibiting and selling their work. In addition to the art vendors, various local organizations will have hands-on activities at their booths, including the Visual Art League of Lewisville, Flower Mound Public Library, Flower Mound Senior Center, Community Activity Center and more!

The festival will also feature a large art project that the public will be invited to contribute to creating led by The Onstead Institute from the University of North Texas.

Other activities for the day include a chalk art area and a “find Bob Ross” scavenger hunt. Adding to the festivities will be a caricature artist, a balloon artist and a henna artist.

There will be live music and a performance by students from Sacred Ground Dance. Musical acts will include Vocal Trash, the Bobby Falk Group, and performances by students from the local music school Bach to Rock.

In addition to the festivities at the park, residents can register to sign up for 1 of 3 mini-clinics at the disc golf course at Heritage Park. Registration includes a mid-range disc and a mini-disc with this year’s Art in the Park logo and a 20 minute crash course in how the game of disc golf is played. This will include tips and tricks on how to properly throw the discs as well as information on the wide array of discs available to players. Spaces are limited, so register now at https://bit.ly/2NZG43s.

One more key feature of the day will be a community mural that will be painted on site at the festival. This mural is part of an initiative called “Flower Mound has heART,” a partnership with Midwestern State University Texas which includes the creation of public art for and by the community that is centered on the theme of kindness and inclusivity. Once the mural is complete, it will be transported to Parker Square where it will be temporarily placed on the lawn near the gazebo.

You’re welcome to bring a blanket and lawn chairs and settle in for the day at Heritage Park. Rain or shine, plan to spend your day enjoying a full spectrum of local arts. Bring a snack or enjoy some wonderful food from one of the food trucks that will be on site throughout the day.

In ongoing town art news, the next Town Hall artist will be Daryoush Ababaf. His wood works are unique and powerful and have been exhibited both nationally and internationally. His art will be on exhibit beginning in early April and will be on view through the end of May.

The 2021 Traffic Signal Box artists have been chosen! The three new artists include Stella Helpenstill, a 12-year-old artist, Andrea F. Ward and Wanda Grice.

Congratulations to these and all the artists who will enhance the arts in Flower Mound in 2021.

Art Thoughts: You can’t use up creativity. The more you use the more you have. – Maya Angelou