Denton County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that three more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 479.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a Frisco man in his 70s, an Aubrey man in his 50s and a man in his 50s who lived in unincorporated southwest Denton County, which includes Lantana.

“Today we confirmed three additional community members who have passed away due to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask you to continue to follow public health recommendations as we slow the spread of COVID-19 within our communities.”

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.

DCPH Also announced 150 new COVID-19 cases in the county, 127 of which are active, as well as 305 new recoveries. There are now 4,467 active cases in the county, as the case count continues to trend downward.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.