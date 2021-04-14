Corinth police determine there was no attempted kidnapping of girl

The Corinth Police Department has determined that there was no actual attempted kidnapping of a girl, as was reported last week.

On April 7, a 13-year-old girl reported to police that as she walking on Robinson Road in Corinth, a pickup stopped and an older Hispanic man got out, grabbed her and pulled her back toward the pickup before she was able to escape. The next day, Corinth PD put out a news release about the incident and description of the suspect, asking for help identifying him.

Wednesday morning, Corinth PD announced that through its investigation, it was determined that the man whistled at the girl as he drove by, but “there was never an attempt to get her into a vehicle.”

The girl’s false report came just days after there were several reported attempted abductions of women in the Corinth/south Denton area and a suspect was arrested.