Driver of vehicle in attempted kidnappings arrested

The driver of a vehicle suspected in several attempted kidnappings in Corinth and south Denton was arrested Sunday, according to police.

A Denton police officer pulled over the suspect vehicle at Old Alton Road near FM 2181 and arrested the driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a police statement. Police declined to name the suspect, but said that he is in the City of Denton Jail as Denton and Corinth police continue to investigate the open kidnapping cases.

The kidnapping suspect allegedly tried to get two women into his vehicle on Saturday, and then tried to lure another woman into his vehicle on Sunday around 12:35 p.m. on Lake Sharon Drive.