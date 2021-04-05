Meet the Candidates: Denton ISD Place 2

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls this spring to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. Election Day is Saturday, May 1, with early voting April 19-27.

In Denton ISD, Places 1 and 2 are on the ballot. Five people initially filed to run for the Place 2 seat, but incumbent Jeanetta Smith and challenger Keith Antigiovanni withdrew from the race. Mark Osborne also withdrew, but it was after the ballots were prepared, so he will appear on the May 1 ballot. There are now just two people still in the running, Amy Bundgus and Sheryl English.

The candidates for Place 2 on Denton ISD Board of Trustees are listed in alphabetic order below:

Amy Bundgus, 48



City of residence: Lantana

Occupation: VP, Learning and Leadership Development

Education: B.A., Political Science, Minors in Economics and Sociology from Drake University, Des Moines IA

Public service: Volunteer Internship – Senator Gene Maddox, Iowa State Legislature

Blended Family Ministry Director (Volunteer approx 9 years) – Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound TX

Volunteer: Marriage Mentor through the State of Texas Twogether in Texas program

Volunteer: Animal Rescue Foundation

Volunteer: Women in the Workplace Career Group in the Flower Mound area

Volunteer: Feed the Hunger Food Packs

Volunteer: Guyer HS Band

Volunteer: World Vision Compassion Experience

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? As a parent of seven children, some of which have special needs, and having been actively and personally involved in their education through five of our District schools, I have grown passionate about meeting the learning needs of all types of kids in the community. Over the course of the past year, I have become increasingly invested in kids receiving in-person learning, as well as the curriculum being considered, and how the District’s massive growth and bond commitments have and will be managed. These concerns compelled me to get engaged to bring fresh voice and perspective to the Board. I am the best choice as I am I a current parent and I am the only candidate for Place 2 that has a career in learning and leadership development. I understand what kids need to be employable today, as well as having an eye towards skills of tomorrow. Our families need this type of representation.

What is your mission statement? A vote for me is a vote for:

Education and not indoctrination – we need transparency between the classroom and the home; Responsible growth – balancing a growing district’s needs with management of taxpayer hard-earned funds; Skill development – not only for college readiness but for programs that provide for employment upon graduation.

Candidate website: amyfordentonisd.bundg.us

Candidate Facebook page: Amy Bundgus for Denton School Board, Place 2

Email: [email protected]

Sheryl English, 57

City of residence: Denton

Occupation: Realtor

Education: Texas Womans University

Major Government /Political Science

Public service: Current

Denton Housing Authority/Commissioner-Board of Commissioners

Denton ISD Safety Committee

Denton Police Academy Advisory Committee

Denton Chamber of Commerce-Board Member

Denton ISD Bond Progress Committee

United Way Success Leadership Team

Past

Denton Public School Foundation

Denton Community Council of PTAs

Denton ISD Bond Committee

Denton ISD Education Improvement Committee

Denton ISD Campus Improvement Committee (Guyer High School)

Guyer High School

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I’ve been involved in the district and in the community since moving to Texas. I’ve had 3 children who have attended and graduated from Denton ISD (Guyer High School). They have each had different experiences and it has given me the opportunity to navigate through district as well as the community. This has been an asset not just to my children but to the the other children, parents, teachers and administrators in the district. I’d bring a different perspective to the board and still being active daily in the community and boards in the district keeps me abreast of what is happening.

What is your mission statement? Investing in the next generation, making sure that our children are not only college ready, career ready but also life ready. As Nelson Mandela stated: Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.

Candidate website: sherylforschoolboard.com

Candidate Facebook page: Sheryl English for Denton ISD Trustee, Place 2

Email: [email protected]