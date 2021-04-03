Two attempted kidnappings reported in south Denton/Corinth

Two strikingly similar accounts of attempted kidnappings were reported in Corinth and south Denton late Saturday morning, according to police.

A woman was jogging near the intersection of Oakmont Drive and Park Palisades Drive around 11:30 a.m. when a light gray vehicle pulled up next to her and stopped, according to the Corinth Police Department. The driver displayed a handgun and told the woman to get in his car, and he kept yelling at her and waving the gun. The woman ran away and found a resident nearby for help, and the suspect fled. The suspect was described as a thin black man wearing a mask, sunglasses and light hoodie.

About 15 minutes later, a woman reported that she was walking her dog in the 2000 block of Del Mar Court when a black man in a silver vehicle pulled up to her, displayed a firearm and told her to get in the vehicle, according to the Denton Police Department. She complied, but escaped the vehicle without injury after a short distance. The suspect drove away and was not located.

The two incident locations are less than 10 minutes away from each other, according to Google Maps. A link between the two incidents has not been confirmed, but is being investigated. Denton police released a photo of the suspect vehicle. If you see the vehicle or have any information about the incident, call 940-349-7812 or 911.