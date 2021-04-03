Home
Two attempted kidnappings reported in south Denton/Corinth

The suspect vehicle in at least one attempted kidnapping, photo courtesy of the Denton Police Department.

Two strikingly similar accounts of attempted kidnappings were reported in Corinth and south Denton late Saturday morning, according to police.

A woman was jogging near the intersection of Oakmont Drive and Park Palisades Drive around 11:30 a.m. when a light gray vehicle pulled up next to her and stopped, according to the Corinth Police Department. The driver displayed a handgun and told the woman to get in his car, and he kept yelling at her and waving the gun. The woman ran away and found a resident nearby for help, and the suspect fled. The suspect was described as a thin black man wearing a mask, sunglasses and light hoodie.

About 15 minutes later, a woman reported that she was walking her dog in the 2000 block of Del Mar Court when a black man in a silver vehicle pulled up to her, displayed a firearm and told her to get in the vehicle, according to the Denton Police Department. She complied, but escaped the vehicle without injury after a short distance. The suspect drove away and was not located.

The two incident locations are less than 10 minutes away from each other, according to Google Maps. A link between the two incidents has not been confirmed, but is being investigated. Denton police released a photo of the suspect vehicle. If you see the vehicle or have any information about the incident, call 940-349-7812 or 911.

