Woman reported missing from Corinth

The Corinth Police Department is searching for a missing woman who left her home Thursday “in a manic state.”

Valeria Gutierrez, 51, left her home in the 1200 block of Wentwood Drive around 2 p.m. Thursday. She was seen in a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera that she was wearing a white hat, white shirt, brown jacket, blue jeans and boots, carrying a large red suitcase, according to a news release from Corinth police.

Gutierrez speaks limited English and does not have a form of transportation. Her phone is off and designation unknown. She is from Colombia and has been in the area for about five months. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.