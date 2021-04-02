Meet the Candidates: Northlake Town Council Place 6

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls this spring to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. Election Day is Saturday, May 1, with early voting April 19-27.

In the Northlake General Election, the expiring seats of mayor and Places 4 and 5 on Town Council only have one candidate each: Mayor David Rettig and Place 4 Councilman Roger Sessions will serve another two-year term, and Bill Moore will be the next council member in Place 5, because Danny Simpson did not file for reelection.

However, the town is concurrently holding a special election to adopt a new Home Rule charter and, if approved, to add a sixth council member. Two residents are running for Place 6 on Northlake Town Council, Wes Boyer and Jeff Nichols.

The candidates for Place 6 on Northlake Town Council are listed in alphabetic order below:

Wes Boyer, 42

Occupation: Owner of Northlake/Southlake ATA Martial Arts

Education: Richland High School

Tarrant County College

Sonoran Desert Institute

Public service: N/A

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I have been inspired by the Home Rule Charter Commission process I was able to be a part of to help our town during this crucial growth phase. As a husband, father of 5 children (2 biological and 3 adopted), veteran and a trainer of young minds to be leaders in my martial arts school, I represent what I think are many qualities the citizens want in their Town Councilors. I hope to make the citizens of Northlake proud.

What is your mission statement? We need strategic growth to maintain our rural feel: well planned housing development, locally owned commercial development, continued low tax rates.

Candidate website: wesboyer.com

Candidate Facebook page: Wes Boyer for Northlake Town Council

Email: [email protected]

Jeff Nichols, 43

Occupation: Account executive Barracuda Networks

Education: Bachelor’s of Science Food Science & Technology Texas A&M University class of 2000

Public service: Motivational speaker for American Heart Association. Little league baseball, football, and soccer coach.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I am running because we need representation from Master Planned Communities. I am for the growth of this town, but I am for the local and small business growth. I do not want to sell the town to Walmart, but smart business decisions must be made. I back the blue. I will support hiring a few more officers. We are already dealing with too many petty crimes. My 18 year history in Cybersecurity sales has has given me experience in bids, contract negotiations, state contracts, particularly in local government.

What is your mission statement? To be transparent to the residents of Northlake. Protect our town. Grow our future.

Candidate website: N/A

Candidate Facebook page: N/A

Email: [email protected]