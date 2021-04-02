Sephora opens next week in Flower Mound

Sephora, a beauty products chain with more than 2,700 locations in 35 countries, will open a new location in Flower Mound next week.

Located at 6101 Long Prairie Road in The Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center (next to Target), Sephora offers beauty products including cosmetics, skincare, body, fragrance, nail color, beauty tools, body lotions, haircare and more. With hundreds of different brands available, along with the company’s own “Sephora Collection,” the beauty shop also offers online shopping and in-store pickup.

Sephora will open in Flower Mound on April 9, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. For more information, visit https://www.sephora.com/.