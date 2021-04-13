Weir: Habitat for Humanity — providing homes for the working poor

There are many families who are living in substandard conditions even though they are gainfully employed. They may have just enough income to pay for an apartment, utility bills and other basic needs to keep them secure. However, the chances of owning their own home may be little more than a distant dream. Perhaps they don’t have enough for a down payment, or they don’t have a credit score that allows them to take out a mortgage. Such families are often characterized as part of the “working poor.” Studies indicate that people who own their homes are highly likely to improve their self-image, while being able to create capital equity for their future.

To assist those families to realize their dream, Habitat for Humanity – Denton County (HFHDC) was formed. The organization, at 1721 N Carroll Blvd, in Denton, Texas, 940-484-5006, has built over 100 homes for families in need. Moreover, the organization has purchased 8 acres of vacant land in Southeast Denton with plans to establish a new “Habitat Village” housing development on the property. As many as 35 new affordable homes can be provided to those in need via this development. In addition to building these homes, this project also includes establishing the infrastructure of the neighborhood, including streets, sidewalks, utilities, the proper drainage requirements, and everything else need to support a neighborhood of 35 homes. Lora Atkinson is the Executive Director of HFHDC.

During the video interview Ms. Atkinson talks about the goals of the organization and how residents can help the working poor to experience the joy and security of owning their own home. The following info is from their website:

“Since its founding in 1994, Habitat for Humanity of Denton County has been fortunate to build 103 homes to date, with the 104th and 105th homes in progress and the 8-acre Habitat Village underway that will provide up to 35 families in Denton County with affordable housing in one neighborhood. Habitat for Humanity of Denton County is part of the larger Habitat for Humanity network, which operates in all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries.

“This global, nonprofit organization is operated on Christian principles and was founded on the conviction that every man, woman, and child should have a simple, decent place to live in dignity and safety, and that this should be a matter of conscience and action for all. Habitat for Humanity of Denton County’s work is part of the more than 5.9 million people that Habitat for Humanity served around the world in Fiscal Year 2020. Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes; through advocacy for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.”

For more info: www.habitatdentoncounty.org